UMB Bank N A MO Has $789,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $74.58 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

