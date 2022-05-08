UMB Bank N A MO Buys 1,295 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Match Group were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $74.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

