Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $57.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $117.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

