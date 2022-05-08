Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

RARE stock traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 966,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,515. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

