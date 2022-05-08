Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $117.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,174,000 after buying an additional 204,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 152,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

