Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Holdings Lowered by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

ULTA stock traded down $7.20 on Friday, reaching $389.43. 639,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,552. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.