UBS Group Boosts Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 330.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from 315.00 to 330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.52.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 14.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.