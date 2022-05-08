Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $167,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.