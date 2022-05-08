Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.76% of Tyler Technologies worth $166,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL stock traded down $16.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.91. 283,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.24 and a 200 day moving average of $469.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.45 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.42.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.