Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after acquiring an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.53 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,571 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.