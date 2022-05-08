Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 1,403,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 311.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

