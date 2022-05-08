Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 1,403,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $139.99.
In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $1,077,325. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
