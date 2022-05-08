Twin Tree Management LP Sells 3,980 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

