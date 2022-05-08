Twin Tree Management LP Sells 30,509 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,509 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $147,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Guidewire Software Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.