Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,421 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $66.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.22. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

