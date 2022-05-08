Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $197,000 Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

