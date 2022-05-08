Twin Tree Management LP Has $675,000 Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BL stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

