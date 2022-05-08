Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,896 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $150.54 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average of $145.06. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

