Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 2,203 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 259.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 134.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 61,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATR opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.55 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

