Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TUP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of TUP stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.
In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
