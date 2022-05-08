Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TUP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $29.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.