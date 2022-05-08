Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

TUP stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,367,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

