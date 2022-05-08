TUI’s (TUI) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.94) price objective on TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.61).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 224.90 ($2.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TUI has a one year low of GBX 166.70 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 455 ($5.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.89.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

