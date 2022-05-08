Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 35.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 81,757 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 293,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $74.32.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

