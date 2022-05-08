Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 295 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,770,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.01.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $90.05 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

