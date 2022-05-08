Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.85 and its 200-day moving average is $229.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

