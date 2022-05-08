Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,291 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.50% of Trupanion worth $26,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Trupanion by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $2,112,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,086. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.