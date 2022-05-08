TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.38

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.38 and traded as high as C$14.35. TransAlta shares last traded at C$14.19, with a volume of 1,113,445 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.38.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.0900672 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.71%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

