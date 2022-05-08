Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $202.56 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

