TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 1,914,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,379. The company has a market capitalization of $456.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after acquiring an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TPI Composites by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TPI Composites by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.