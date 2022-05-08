TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of TPIC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 1,914,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,379. The company has a market capitalization of $456.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $51.79.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.
About TPI Composites (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.
