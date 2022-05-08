TOWER Price Hits $0.0127 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $934,983.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TOWER has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

