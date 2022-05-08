Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. CWM LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000.

SHYD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 232,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,440. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

