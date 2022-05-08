Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 742,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after acquiring an additional 368,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 841,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,640,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,752 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

