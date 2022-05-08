Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.17. 385,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

