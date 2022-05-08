Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 21,209 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

JMST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,580. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.41 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83.

