Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF comprises 3.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 2.17% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $17,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

CMBS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,004. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.65.

