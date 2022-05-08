Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,320,000. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,783,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,283. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

