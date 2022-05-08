Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 739,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,261. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

