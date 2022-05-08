Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 465,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 122,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 290,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,971,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,494. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

