Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,149,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,458. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $90.96 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

