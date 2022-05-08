Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,756. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

