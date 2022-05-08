Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 4,113,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

