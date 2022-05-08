TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$152.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

