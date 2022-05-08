Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tivity Health stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 1,325,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,223. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 81.71% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tivity Health by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,106,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Tivity Health by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

