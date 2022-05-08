Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $546.68. 1,116,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,463. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $565.95 and its 200-day moving average is $595.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

