The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the lowest is $5.58 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $24.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.18 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,607. The firm has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.71. Southern has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

