The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.50.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.38. 1,758,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,681. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.