The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.84. The stock had a trading volume of 806,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average of $134.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

