The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.95. J. M. Smucker also posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.84. The stock had a trading volume of 806,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

