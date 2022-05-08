The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €215.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €138.80 ($146.11) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €138.55 ($145.84) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €149.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €160.03. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

