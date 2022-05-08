The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

CG opened at $37.69 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,060 shares of company stock worth $32,366,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

