The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $148.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.34. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

